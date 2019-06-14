Roads flooded after storm batters Nottinghamshire

Heavy rain across Nottinghamshire caused a number of roads to be closed off by the fire service after severe flooding yesterday.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that the closures would remain in place throughout rush hour, and a number of bus services were also diverted.

Nottinghamshire Police said the closures were for 'public safety due to the unknown condition of the roads'.

A Nottinghamshire County Council spokesman said: “Our highways teams are currently working very hard to help keep Nottinghamshire’s roads clear and are prioritising areas where homes are at risk of flooding.

“The majority of flooding incidents are in the Gedling/Southwell/Newark area

“So far 15 incidents of damaged trees blocking roads etc. have been attended by our teams this week.”

Haywood Oaks, near Blidworth

A flood alert in place for River Leen and Day Brook in Nottinghamshire has now been removed, though the Environment Agency warn standing water and debris may still remain.

River levels are also falling at Mansfield The Dykes river gauge.

Areas which may still be at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

There was chaos for travellers further afield as severe flooding of the railway near Thorpe Culvert led to East Midlands Train Services to Skegness had be suspended.

The rail replacement service is still in place today.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Further light rainfall is forecast for the East Midlands today, and into the weekend.

Saturday will see a dry start but scattered showers developing through the morning, continuing into the afternoon.

Mansfield Road, Hallam

These could turn heavy for a time, especially in the north, but dying out later. Maximum temperature 18 °C.