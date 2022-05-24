Road closures in Eastwood and Kimberley as towns prepare to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Communities are excitedly planning street parties to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty's reign, with Queen Elizabeth II set to become the first British royal in history to reach this milestone.

The observation is so significant that it will see a bank holiday on Thursday, June 2, and a new, additional bank holiday on Friday, June 3, followed by the weekend when there will be more Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Nottinghamshire County Council has revealed a list of more than 20 temporary road closures which will be in place to allow for special events in honour of the occasion – although it is not known if more are waiting to be signed off.

Kimberley's High Street will be affected by road closures during the celebratory period.

Below are the streets which will be closed for Platinum Jubilee parties. The information is correct as of Friday, May 20.

Road closures in Eastwood include: Owlston Close, Charles Street, Queens Square and Larch Crescent.

The Pastures, Giltbrook, will also be closed, along with Hazelwood Close, Minster Gardens and Commons Close in Newthorpe.

High Street, Kimberley, will be affected throughout the celebratory period.

In Nuthall, Cedarland Crescent and Temple Crescent will be closed for street parties.

Rolleston Crescent, Watnall, will be closed, as will Sharrard Close in Underwood.

In Selston, Rawston Street and Lilley Close will be affected.

Franklin Road in Jacksdale will also be shut for celebrations.

Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor David Grindell, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have such a remarkable monarch who has given her life to serve us.

“Broxtowe will be joining people up and down the country in celebrating this momentous occasion and I am very much looking forward to attending some of the celebrations as the community comes together.”

Organising a street party for neighbours is simple and does not require a licence but residents are asked to make sure they follow the jubilee street party guidelines.