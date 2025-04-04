Road closed after crash reported outside Mansfield pub

By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:37 BST
A Mansfield Woodhouse Community Group has reported a crash in Mansfield this morning (Friday, April 4).

The private group reported that Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, has been closed after a crash near The Black Bull pub.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Your Chad has approached Nottinghamshire Police for further information.

