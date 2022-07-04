Rival politicians claim credit after ‘danger to life’ Sutton pavement obstruction removed.

BT put barriers around planned works on Priestsic Road, Sutton, close to the junction with Wolseley Court, at the start of June.

However, no work took place and pedestrians were forced into the main Priestsic Road to get around then,

Coun David Hennigan, of Ashfield Independents-controlled Ashfield Council, revealed one resident contacted him to say: “What's it going to take to get this fixed, the death of a toddler, an elderly person, or a disabled person?

The roadworks on Priestsic Road.

“It’s scary watching a mum with a pushchair squeeze past with a toddler holding on to the side and the pushchair wheel going off the edge of the pavement and the child stepping in to the road with it, with a huge lorry coming from behind inches away.”

He said he and Coun Samantha Deakin gave BT an ultimatum – ‘sort it by Monday or we will take the barriers to Kirkby tip and make the pavement safe’.

BT have now removed the barriers and put a plastic cover over the hole.

After BT tidied up the site.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “We’re pleased this obstacle was removed by BT.

“We just think it’s a shame it took our ultimatum to take their equipment to the tip and the threat of bad publicity for them to act. Coun Deakin, Coun Hennigan and I have repeatedly asked them to take action since June 6.

“We have now written to BT asking them to do an enquiry into their appalling lack of customer service and why, since June 6, they have ignored our demands.

“It is clear BT put their own reputation ahead of public safety. This is not good enough.”

However, Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, said BT Openreach took action after he got involved.

He posted on Facebook before and after pictures, taken 24 hours apart.

Mr Anderson said: “A big thanks to residents who emailed me about this hole on Priestsic Road.

“I got straight on to Openreach who promised me a team would be out ASAP.

“Job done. Always worth getting in touch with your MP as we have contacts right at the very top.”