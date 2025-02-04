Rising star nomination for mum behind Mansfield sensory classes

A mum of two young children who runs sensory classes in the Mansfield area has shared her “joy” at being nominated for a ‘Nottingham Baby and Toddler Rising Star Award’ by families who attend her classes.

Katie Bradley, 38, from Woodthorpe in Nottingham, has been running Baby Sparks Mansfield since January 2024.

Katie, a former primary school teacher with 15 years of experience, began running classes after being inspired by her time spent at sensory play with her two sons, who are now aged two and six.

On hearing about her ‘Rising Star’ nomination, she said: “It’s an absolute honour to become a finalist for the ‘Nottingham Baby and Toddler Rising Star Award’, having being nominated by the wonderful families who attend my classes.

“Without them, I would not be able to run the classes and have the time of my life in my ‘job’.

“To become a finalist is such a wonderful achievement after just over 12 months in the industry.”

Nottinghamshire’s Baby Sparks has been nominated for the title of 'Nottingham's Most Loved Activity Provider for Babies' and hopes to retain this award after winning it in November 2023.

Katie added: “It is truly a privilege to be recognised as the most loved activity provider.”

Voting can be done through the Nottingham Baby and Toddler Community website at www.nottinghambabytoddlerevent.co.uk – with the voting link accessible via https://form.jotform.com/243616134095051.

Katie runs classes in Ollerton, Ravenshead and Mansfield during the week.

For full details about classes and times, visit www.babysparks.co.uk/mansfield or email [email protected] for more information.