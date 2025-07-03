Rise in animal cruelty calls to the RSPCA in Nottinghamshire

More animal cruelty calls were made to the RSPCA emergency line in Nottinghamshire last summer, new figures show – as the charity warned it is ‘busier than ever’ rescuing animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal welfare charity launched its summer cruelty campaign, as reports of animal abuse peak in the summer months.

RSPCA figures show 638 cruelty calls to the charity's emergency line were for incidents reported in Nottinghamshire in June, July and August last year – a 29 per cent increase on 495 calls in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the campaign, the RSPCA is sharing recent cases of animal cruelty seen across the country.

The RSPCA says it has seen a rise in the number of animal cruelty calls in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Other

An 11 month-old bulldog called Bernie was beaten by his previous owner, leaving him struggling to stand.

He has since been rehomed in Nottingham.

Across England and Wales, the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line in the summer months last year.

It marked a 33 per cent increase on 25,887 calls the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period.

Singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, who is supporting the charity's campaign, said the rise in calls is ‘shocking and heartbreaking’.

She added: "I hope supporting their summer cruelty appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA's staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need."

The charity said it fears the surge in animal cruelty is partly due to a ‘fall-out’ following increased pet ownership during the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside the longer days allowing more people to witness incidents of abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: "We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line.

"Sadly, the summer months tend to be when these reports peak which is leading to a welfare crisis.

"This year we fear the trend will continue and we are already busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations.

"Many are broken by violence – not just physically but mentally – and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives."