Right on cue: 14 pubs to play pool or snooker in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 24th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
If you fancy a game of pool or snooker with friends don’t leave it to pot luck – check out our list of the best pubs to play in Mansfield.

Fancy chalking up some wins against friends this weekend? Here are some of the best places to enjoy a game of snooker or pool this weekend.

Make sure you check individual venues websites for opening times.

The best places to play snooker or pool in Mansfield

1. Pubs with pool and/or snooker tables

The best places to play snooker or pool in Mansfield Photo: Brian Eyre

Enjoy a game with friends at The Black Bull

2. The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield

Enjoy a game with friends at The Black Bull Photo: Google

Enjoy your big break at this popular pub

3. The Ladybrook, Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield

Enjoy your big break at this popular pub Photo: Google

This family run traditional community pub is the perfect place to play pool

4. The Greyhound, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

This family run traditional community pub is the perfect place to play pool Photo: Google

