Right on cue: 14 pubs to play pool or snooker in Mansfield and Ashfield

Fancy chalking up some wins against friends this weekend? Here are some of the best places to enjoy a game of snooker or pool this weekend.
Make sure you check individual venues websites for opening times.
1. Pubs with pool and/or snooker tables
The best places to play snooker or pool in Mansfield Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield
Enjoy a game with friends at The Black Bull Photo: Google
3. The Ladybrook, Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield
Enjoy your big break at this popular pub Photo: Google
4. The Greyhound, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse
This family run traditional community pub is the perfect place to play pool Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.