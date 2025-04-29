“Ridiculous waste of public money”: Chad reader hits out at repainted white lines on Mansfield roads
A concerned resident from Chad has raised issues regarding the newly repainted white lines on Southwell Road in Mansfield.
After fresh lines were installed last week, the resident shared photos and criticised the work as a “waste of public money”.
He pointed out that the white lines have been painted over potholes and uneven drain covers, arguing that this reflects “poor financial management”.
Nottinghamshire County Council has been approached for a comment in response to the images.
The council is responsible for the maintenance of highways, including Southwell Road in Mansfield.
To request a road repaint or report a pothole, you can use their online form or contact their Customer Service Centre at 0300 500 80 80.
To view more about planned road improvements in the area, visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/roads/highways-investment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.