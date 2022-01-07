Ridewise supports people across the region, helping communities and businesses to reduce the impact of transport on our environment.

The charity carries out lots of work to support walking and cycling – keeping our air clean and reducing congestion – supporting more than 10,000 people each year.

The workshop sessions, which run from January 11. are designed to help people in Nottingham get active, learn the skills to repair their bikes and gain the confidence to undertake roadside repairs and cycle in poor weather.

Anyone can join in these online workshops, which will be broadcast live from a bike workshop. They are a great opportunity to ask the experts questions about keeping your bike in good condition, especially for people intending to cycle to work as a part of new fitness regimes.

Active travel manager Murat Basaran from RideWise said: “We’re really delighted to launch these online workshops. We know they’re really popular and we’ve helped hundreds of people over the last year to gain the confidence and skills to safely maintain their bikes through these online workshops.

"We’re looking forward to helping even more people, starting with our first session on January 11 which will focus on puncture repairs.’

Upcoming maintenance sessions are on January 11, between 6pm and 7pm which focuses on puncture repairs. On January 19, between 12noon and 1pm, the next workshop will focus on cycling safely in winter.

Places must be pre-booked and can be reserved at www.ridewise.org.uk or by calling 0115 955 2288.

