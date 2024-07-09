Rhubarb Farm awarded National Lottery Community Fund for Buddies Progression Project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhubarb Farm, a life changing horticultural social enterprise based in Langwith, dedicated to supporting adults with diverse needs, is delighted to announce that they have been awarded £418,547 over the next five years from the National Lottery Community Fund.

This significant grant will fund the innovative "Buddies Progression Project," which will be vital in helping volunteers transition to the next stages of their lives.

Rhubarb Farm, based in Langwith, offers supported volunteer placements to adults facing various challenges in life which include mental health concerns, learning disabilities, and recovery from drug and alcohol dependency. The Farm also supports individuals with other health conditions that can benefit from horticultural therapy.

Rhubarb Farm pride themselves on creating an inclusive and judgment-free environment where everyone is treated equally and valued as a volunteer from the moment they join.

Staff and volunteers at Rhubarb Farm celebrating the funding news.

The Buddies Progression Project has been designed to help volunteers regain confidence, develop new skills, and prepare for future opportunities. Thanks to the funding, Rhubarb Farm has been able to hire a new member of staff to lead on this work.

Rachel Wood has joined the team as Partnerships and Communications Manager.

With a strong background in marketing, networking and public relations within the third sector, Rachel will forge new connections and partnerships with employers, training providers, and other VCSE groups to create pathways for volunteers to access courses, job opportunities, and further volunteering roles.

Rachel Wood expressed her enthusiasm for her new role:

"I am thrilled to have joined the amazing team at Rhubarb Farm - an organisation that truly changes lives. The Buddies Progression Project is an incredible initiative that empowers individuals to overcome their challenges and achieve their goals. I am looking forward to engaging with partners to expand our impact and help our volunteers thrive."

This funding will ensure that Rhubarb Farm can continue their critical progression work for the next five years, supporting volunteers on their journey to self-improvement and independence.

However, their ambitions extend beyond this project, and additional funding is always needed to sustain and expand a variety of initiatives.

Rhubarb Farm invites anyone interested in sponsoring their work or fundraising on their behalf to get in touch. Together, we can make a life changing difference to the lives of those who need it the most.