From vaccines to variants, it was hard to get away from Covid-19 in 2021. But what were the news stories that made the Chad headlines?

When AstraZeneca and Pfizer became household names. When, sadly, so did Omicron.

The year was turbulent and tumultuous. How we smiled, cried, raged or despaired as 2021 brought us COP26, Tory sleaze, Royal Family splits, panic-buying at the petrol pumps, Squid Game, Dominic Cummings, Emma Raducanu, a new Bond movie, ‘It’s A Sin’, the demise of Donald Trump, the death of Prince Philip, racism in cricket and an England near-miss at the Euros.

Covid-19 still wouldn’t go away. And neither would Brexit.

JANUARY - plans were unveiled for a leisure centre and museum at the site of the former Clipstone Colliery, which has the tallest headstocks in Europe.

But what of 2021 in Mansfield and Ashfield? What kind of year was it for us?

In this four-part Review Of The Year, we take a look back at the news stories that made the Chad headlines, starting with January to March.

JANUARY

The year opened with news of plans to transform the abandoned, historic Clipstone Colliery site, which has the tallest mining headstocks in Europe, into a multi-use leisure centre and museum. The Chad reported it could be ready by the summer of 2022.

With lockdown forcing pubs and clubs to shut, Mansfield Woodhouse couple Jenny and Pat Kearns got round the problem by building their own bar in their back garden.

Meanwhile, Mansfield mum Karen Macis had a shock when she found a venomous spider in a tub of grapes she had bought from Lidl in Shirebrook. She said: “It has put me off grapes for life.”

Elsewhere, Covid-19 and associated restrictions continued to dominate the news agenda, with New Year revellers in Mansfield slapped with fines totalling £17,000 after breaking the rules. About 50 people were found partying in one house, defying government orders to stay at home.

In sport, Mansfield Town made it 13 years without reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup. They led up to the 73rd minute of their tie at Cheltenham Town, only to fall to a painful 2-1 defeat in extra-time.

FEBRUARY

MARCH - floral tributes are left at the roadside after the death of Mansfield teacher Sarah Bland, who was killed in an accident while riding her bicycle.

Three teenagers who were trapped up to their waists in freezing quicksand at a Mansfield Woodhouse quarry owed their lives to four quick-thinking police officers for coming to the rescue. They’d been stuck in the mud for almost an hour in darkness.

An arson attack by burglars forced the Roundwood medical surgery on Wood Street in Mansfield to close “for the foreseeable future”. The street had to be blocked off as the emergency services raced to the scene.

Chad Sport paid tribute to former England bowler Jake Ball who had clocked up a decade at Trent Bridge playing for Nottinghamshire. Ball, who made his debut in 2010 after learning his trade with Welbeck CC, said: “It’s dream-come-true stuff.”

MARCH

The Covid gloom in Mansfield was lifted by a decision by McDonald’s to open a new drive-through restaurant and takeaway at the Sherwood Oaks Business Park, creating 82 permanent jobs. However, dining in was still not allowed because of pandemic restrictions.

Tributes poured in for much-loved Mansfield teacher Sarah Bland, who was killed when her bicycle was in collision with a car on Southwell Road West. Sarah, 49, worked at Brunts Academy, where principal Carl Atkin said: “She was extremely popular and respected.”

The first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic was reached, so the Chad looked back on the year and how it had impacted local businesses. Mansfield boss Craig Benford revealed his accountancy firm had worked the first four months for free, helping employers process furlough claims.

Outdoor sport was allowed again at last across Mansfield and Ashfield, with golf courses, tennis courts and other venues reporting a huge demand. For example, all tee times were fully booked at Rufford Park Golf Club.