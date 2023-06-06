REVIEW: Nostalgia and emotion combine in moving new documentary
But now a new documentary has been released offering a unique view of the story.
Local Heroes focuses on just three members of the European Cup winning team – who all grew up in Nottingham.
As well as conquering Europe with Forest under the legendary Brian Clough, Tony Woodcock, from Eastwood, Garry Birtles, from Chilwell, and Viv Anderson, from Clifton, all went onto represent their country and play for England.
Sharing their fascinating journey – something Tony is adamant will not happen again, three lads from same city winning European Cup with their hometown club – the trio recount their rise to fame and the obstacles they faced along the way, and how, during a time of economic difficulty, they persevered and prevailed, alongside news clips from the time and interviews from team-mates for club and country.
The London accent of narrator Gary Webster and heavy focus on national events of the time sometimes distract from the exceptionally moving stories at the core of the tale.
However, they do not diminish the overall heart-warming story of triumph over adversity, as as Viv overcame racism to become the first black player to play for England, Garry shares the loss of his wife through cancer and Tony talks about the shock of finding out his dad was not his biological father and his ongoing search to find that person.