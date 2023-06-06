But now a new documentary has been released offering a unique view of the story.

Local Heroes focuses on just three members of the European Cup winning team – who all grew up in Nottingham.

As well as conquering Europe with Forest under the legendary Brian Clough, Tony Woodcock, from Eastwood, Garry Birtles, from Chilwell, and Viv Anderson, from Clifton, all went onto represent their country and play for England.

An interview with Tony Woodcock in the film.

Sharing their fascinating journey – something Tony is adamant will not happen again, three lads from same city winning European Cup with their hometown club – the trio recount their rise to fame and the obstacles they faced along the way, and how, during a time of economic difficulty, they persevered and prevailed, alongside news clips from the time and interviews from team-mates for club and country.

The London accent of narrator Gary Webster and heavy focus on national events of the time sometimes distract from the exceptionally moving stories at the core of the tale.