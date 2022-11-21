The Office for National Statistics has released the most popular baby names in England for 2021, with Noah topping the boys list overall for the UK.
However, for the East Midlands, it was a different story with Oliver finishing top of the pile, ahead of George, with national champion Noah down to third.
The likes of Harry, Freddie and Leo also make the list.
Here are the top 10 boys names chosen for new babies in the East Midlands in 2021.
1. VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 09: Director Oliver Stone attends the "Nuclear" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 09, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Oscar-winning Hollywood director Oliver Stone
Photo: Andreas Rentz
2. circa 1965: George Harrison (1943 - 2001) of the Beatles. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Legendary member of The Beatles George Harrison
Photo: Keystone
3. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Noah Wyle attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Actor and star of ER Noah Wyle
Photo: Gregg DeGuire
4. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Actor and One Direction star Harry Styles
Photo: Kevin Winter