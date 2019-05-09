East Midlands Rich List

Revealed - the richest people in the East Midlands

These are the richest people in the East Midlands, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Topping the list once again is Mike Ashley, founder of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct with a current worth of £1.976bn, down £461 million in the last year. Also featured are the Duke of Devonshire; owner of Derby County FC Mel Morris and William Parente, owner of the Welbeck Estate. For more information, click here.

Founder of Sports Direct and owner of Newcastle United. 2019 wealth 1.976bn. Down 461m'Photo - Carl Court/Getty Images

1. Mike Ashley

Founder of Sports Direct and owner of Newcastle United. 2019 wealth 1.976bn. Down 461m'Photo - Carl Court/Getty Images
Getty
Buy a Photo
John Bloor's business Bloor Holdings owns both Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles. 2019 wealth - 1.912bn. Up 54m

2. John Bloor

John Bloor's business Bloor Holdings owns both Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles. 2019 wealth - 1.912bn. Up 54m
other
Buy a Photo
Founder of Dunelm. 2019 wealth - 1.42bn. Up 220m

3. Will Adderley and family

Founder of Dunelm. 2019 wealth - 1.42bn. Up 220m
other
Buy a Photo
Owner of Langley Holdings, an engineering group based in Retford. 2019 wealth - 1.345bn. No change.

4. Tony Langley

Owner of Langley Holdings, an engineering group based in Retford. 2019 wealth - 1.345bn. No change.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5