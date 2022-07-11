Reunion for former pupils of long-gone Kirkby school

Former pupils of a long-gone Kirkby school are invited to a reunion.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:24 am

A reunion for pupils who attended Mowlands County Secondary School between 1956-64 is planned.

Trevor Benton, one of the organisers, said: “Following two successful reunions, a third informal reunion is planned.”

It will take place at The Wild Rabbit, Portland Park, Kirkby, on Tuesday, July 26th, from 1-4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A history lesson at a British secondary school in 1964.

Read More

Read More
Opening date for new £15m Kirkby Leisure Centre revealed

Mr Benton said: “Please bring along any school photographs you may have, or indeed any memorabilia of Mowlands School.”

For details, call Peter Jones on 07710 149908, or Mr Benton on 0115 922 7902.