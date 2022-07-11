Reunion for former pupils of long-gone Kirkby school

A reunion for pupils who attended Mowlands County Secondary School between 1956-64 is planned.
Trevor Benton, one of the organisers, said: “Following two successful reunions, a third informal reunion is planned.”
It will take place at The Wild Rabbit, Portland Park, Kirkby, on Tuesday, July 26th, from 1-4pm.
Mr Benton said: “Please bring along any school photographs you may have, or indeed any memorabilia of Mowlands School.”
For details, call Peter Jones on 07710 149908, or Mr Benton on 0115 922 7902.