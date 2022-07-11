Reunion for former pupils of long-gone Kirkby school

A reunion for pupils who attended Mowlands County Secondary School between 1956-64 is planned.

Trevor Benton, one of the organisers, said: “Following two successful reunions, a third informal reunion is planned.”

It will take place at The Wild Rabbit, Portland Park, Kirkby, on Tuesday, July 26th, from 1-4pm.

Mr Benton said: “Please bring along any school photographs you may have, or indeed any memorabilia of Mowlands School.”