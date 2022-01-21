Returning to Winter Plan A as Covid case rate starts to reduce in Nottinghamshire
As Covid case rates, which have been contributing to severe pressures for people and services in Nottinghamshire, start to reduce and with the removal of the Plan B measures, people are reminded to remain cautious and act carefully.
Jonathan Gribbin, director of Public Health for Nottinghamshire, said: "I welcome the reduction in case rates and indications that recent increases in service pressures are levelling out.
"I thank people in Nottinghamshire for their playing their part in playing their part in limiting the impact of Covid-19 on local services by getting vaccinated, isolating and getting tested if they have had symptoms or a positive test result, and following other measures.
"We can be optimistic about the months ahead but the pandemic is not yet behind us. For the time being we must continue to act carefully and remain cautious.
"As we return to Winter Plan A, getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself and others. People who are fully vaccinated should continue to follow all the behaviours and actions set out in the guidance on how to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”
Things you can do to help prevent the spread include wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed settings where you come into contact with people you do not normally meet, continue testing regularly with LFTs, particularly before seeing anyone who is vulnerable.
