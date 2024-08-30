Thousands will attend the event on the day and millions more will be watching around the world as Britain does what Britain does best with pomp and ceremony at its finest.
And it gives us a chance to look back at times when Nottinghamshire was visited by senior members of the Royal Family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the current King himself.
Here are 10 photos from senior Royal visits across the Nottinghamshire area over the last 75 years.
1. Mansfield 1977
The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977. Photo: National World
2. Princess Diana visit in 1989
Princess Diana Worksop visits Worksop, 1989. Photo: Johnston Press
3. Nottingham Market Square 2012
Britain's Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge - now Princess of Wales, smiles as she meets members of the public in Market Square during a visit to Nottingham, central England, on June 13, 2012 with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen accompanied by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended several engagements during a visit to the city as the Queen continued her diamond jubilee tour. AFP PHOTO / POOL / RUI VIEIRA (Photo by RUI VIEIRA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: RUI VIEIRA
4. Welbeck Estate
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate. 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins