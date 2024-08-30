3 . Nottingham Market Square 2012

Britain's Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge - now Princess of Wales, smiles as she meets members of the public in Market Square during a visit to Nottingham, central England, on June 13, 2012 with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen accompanied by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended several engagements during a visit to the city as the Queen continued her diamond jubilee tour. AFP PHOTO / POOL / RUI VIEIRA (Photo by RUI VIEIRA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: RUI VIEIRA