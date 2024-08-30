Retro snaps from senior Royal visits in Nottinghamshire ahead of Trooping the Colour weekend

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 14:01 BST
This weekend, it’s the King’s official birthday and that means the famous Trooping the Colour ceremony from Horseguards Parade in London.

Thousands will attend the event on the day and millions more will be watching around the world as Britain does what Britain does best with pomp and ceremony at its finest.

And it gives us a chance to look back at times when Nottinghamshire was visited by senior members of the Royal Family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the current King himself.

Here are 10 photos from senior Royal visits across the Nottinghamshire area over the last 75 years.

Do you remember them?

The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977.

1. Mansfield 1977

The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977. Photo: National World

Princess Diana Worksop visits Worksop, 1989.

2. Princess Diana visit in 1989

Princess Diana Worksop visits Worksop, 1989. Photo: Johnston Press

Britain's Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge - now Princess of Wales, smiles as she meets members of the public in Market Square during a visit to Nottingham, central England, on June 13, 2012 with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen accompanied by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended several engagements during a visit to the city as the Queen continued her diamond jubilee tour. AFP PHOTO / POOL / RUI VIEIRA (Photo by RUI VIEIRA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Nottingham Market Square 2012

Britain's Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge - now Princess of Wales, smiles as she meets members of the public in Market Square during a visit to Nottingham, central England, on June 13, 2012 with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen accompanied by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended several engagements during a visit to the city as the Queen continued her diamond jubilee tour. AFP PHOTO / POOL / RUI VIEIRA (Photo by RUI VIEIRA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: RUI VIEIRA

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate. 2011.

4. Welbeck Estate

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate. 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins

