Restoration of listed Sutton mill completed

The refurbishment of a Grade II-listed mill in Sutton has been completed by Ashfield Council.
By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:14 BST

Lindley’s Mill, on Prospect Place, is Ashfield’s last remaining mill out of the nine built across Sutton centuries ago. The windmill dates to 1823 and was in operation as a flour mill until 1895.

Over the past seven weeks, the council has replaced the flat roof for a conical roof to help prevent water damage, replaced the floor inside the mill, and cleaned the building to ensure the hidden gem can be preserved for years to come. There will be a new information board produced, detailing the history of the mills in Ashfield.

There will be an open day for the public to visit the mill, details of which will be announced soon. Sutton Heritage Society which previously ran visits to the mill, will be facilitating public visits again.

Coun Dale Grounds, Coun Jason Zadrozny, and Coun Sarah Madigan with members of Sutton Heritage Society outside Lindley's Mill. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)Coun Dale Grounds, Coun Jason Zadrozny, and Coun Sarah Madigan with members of Sutton Heritage Society outside Lindley's Mill. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
Coun Sarah Madigan, council member for Leamington, said “We are over the moon with the restoration works to the windmill, it’s a very special and interesting historical building that we are lucky to have in Ashfield. We are proud to preserve it for future generations.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said “The council is keen to celebrate our rich industrial heritage, whilst looking to the future of the district; Ashfield as a place of innovation, technology and prosperity.”

