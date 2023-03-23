We have compiled a list of restaurants in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given a five star hygiene rating.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.

Information correct as at March 22, 2023.

1 . Bella Italia Bella Italia on Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on July 19, 2021.

2 . Nando's Nando's on Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 10, 2022.

3 . Britalia Britalia on Leeming Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 14, 2018.

4 . Capo Lounge Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. Last inspected on October 4, 2022.