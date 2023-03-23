News you can trust since 1952
Restaurants in Mansfield with a five star food hygiene rating

We have compiled a list of restaurants in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given a five star hygiene rating.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.

Information correct as at March 22, 2023.

Bella Italia on Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on July 19, 2021.

1. Bella Italia

Bella Italia on Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on July 19, 2021. Photo: Google

Nando's on Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 10, 2022.

2. Nando's

Nando's on Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 10, 2022. Photo: Google

Britalia on Leeming Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 14, 2018.

3. Britalia

Britalia on Leeming Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 14, 2018. Photo: Google

Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. Last inspected on October 4, 2022.

4. Capo Lounge

Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. Last inspected on October 4, 2022. Photo: Google

