Restaurants around Eastwood and Kimberley celebrate top food hygiene ratings

A number of restaurants, cafés and pubs around Eastwood and Kimberley are celebrating after being awarded top marks for their food hygiene.

By Lucy Roberts
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:17 pm
Sinatra's in Kimberley was given an 'outstanding' food hygiene rating.

New five-out-of-five food hygiene ratings were recently awarded to:

- Sinatra's at 4 James Street, Kimberley.

- Elior at Warburtons Bakers Ltd, Meadowbank Way, Eastwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coffee N Cream on Nottingham Road, Eastwood, also got top marks for its food hygiene standards.

- The Headstocks Tearoom & Takeaway at 8 Church Lane, Brinsley.

- Coffee N Cream at 83 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,

- Costa Coffee at Next, Giltbrook Retail Park, Ikea Way, Giltbrook.

- Queen’s Head at 40 Main Road, Watnall.

- Royal Oak at 25 Main Road, Watnall.

- Tap And Growler at 209 Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

- Hilltop Fish Bar at 215 Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

All of the above venues are celebrating a ‘very good’ rating of five, out of a possible five, for outstanding food hygiene.

Meanwhile, ‘good’ four-out-of-five ratings were given to The White Peacock at 33 Scargill Walk, Eastwood, and Kaiysa at 15 Lawrence Avenue, Awsworth.

The Oriental, at 2 James Street, Kimberley, was presented with a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating at the start of last month, along with Larks Nest, on Larkfield Road, Nuthall.

Read More

Read More
Kimberley lads keen to keep spirit of town's history alive with new craft ale sh...
EastwoodRestaurantsKimberleyQueen