Restaurants around Eastwood and Kimberley celebrate top food hygiene ratings
A number of restaurants, cafés and pubs around Eastwood and Kimberley are celebrating after being awarded top marks for their food hygiene.
New five-out-of-five food hygiene ratings were recently awarded to:
- Sinatra's at 4 James Street, Kimberley.
- Elior at Warburtons Bakers Ltd, Meadowbank Way, Eastwood.
- The Headstocks Tearoom & Takeaway at 8 Church Lane, Brinsley.
- Coffee N Cream at 83 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
- Costa Coffee at Next, Giltbrook Retail Park, Ikea Way, Giltbrook.
- Queen’s Head at 40 Main Road, Watnall.
- Royal Oak at 25 Main Road, Watnall.
- Tap And Growler at 209 Nottingham Road, Eastwood.
- Hilltop Fish Bar at 215 Nottingham Road, Eastwood.
All of the above venues are celebrating a ‘very good’ rating of five, out of a possible five, for outstanding food hygiene.
Meanwhile, ‘good’ four-out-of-five ratings were given to The White Peacock at 33 Scargill Walk, Eastwood, and Kaiysa at 15 Lawrence Avenue, Awsworth.
The Oriental, at 2 James Street, Kimberley, was presented with a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating at the start of last month, along with Larks Nest, on Larkfield Road, Nuthall.