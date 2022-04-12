Restaurants around Eastwood and Kimberley celebrate top food hygiene ratings

Sinatra's in Kimberley was given an 'outstanding' food hygiene rating.

New five-out-of-five food hygiene ratings were recently awarded to:

- Sinatra's at 4 James Street, Kimberley.

- Elior at Warburtons Bakers Ltd, Meadowbank Way, Eastwood.

Coffee N Cream on Nottingham Road, Eastwood, also got top marks for its food hygiene standards.

- The Headstocks Tearoom & Takeaway at 8 Church Lane, Brinsley.

- Coffee N Cream at 83 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,

- Costa Coffee at Next, Giltbrook Retail Park, Ikea Way, Giltbrook.

- Queen’s Head at 40 Main Road, Watnall.

- Royal Oak at 25 Main Road, Watnall.

- Tap And Growler at 209 Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

- Hilltop Fish Bar at 215 Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

All of the above venues are celebrating a ‘very good’ rating of five, out of a possible five, for outstanding food hygiene.

Meanwhile, ‘good’ four-out-of-five ratings were given to The White Peacock at 33 Scargill Walk, Eastwood, and Kaiysa at 15 Lawrence Avenue, Awsworth.