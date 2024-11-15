Response officers save teenager’s life by stopping moving train in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Response officers managed to stop a moving train and save a teenager’s life after she climbed onto the train tracks in Mansfield.

Quick-thinking officers flashed their torches at the moving train to alert the driver who managed to bring the vehicle to a stop.

One of the officers involved had only been in the force for six months and used his excellent negotiation skills to bring the distressed woman to safety.

PC Harry Stevenson, PC Abbie Shetliffe, PC Jo Prince, PC Dan Gilbert and PC Phil McCormack have been praised for their heroic actions on the day.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy

They were called to a concern for safety incident on Sunday, October 13, at 6.45pm near Mansfield Train Station.

A 19-year-old girl was walking along the train tracks and despite the best efforts by officers to engage with the female she refused to come off the lines.

When she laid across the train track, officers acted quickly and safely by flashing their torches at the train that was coming towards her.

The train came to a stop only metres from where she was lying.

PC Stevenson, who had only been in the force for six months, walked along an 18-inch wall to ensure he could communicate with the teenager.

He needed to act fast as there was a high chance of other trains approaching.

The teenager was helped onto the wall, which sat over a 20ft drop.

Other officers then mounted the wall and managed to manoeuvre themselves in a way which would prevent her from falling.

She was finally brought to safety and sent to Kings Mill Hospital.

Sergeant Colin Jones, from Mansfield response team, said: “Officers called to this incident provided an exemplary service, not only stopping a moving train but also putting their own safety at risk to ensure she came to no further harm.

“Quick-thinking officers linked themselves together by looping their arms through each other’s stab vests to ensure no one fell off the wall, which had a 20ft drop.

“This was a very perilous position, which they remained in for 15 minutes, before Network Rail ensured all further trains were stopped.

“At one point PC Gilbert was kneeling on the ledge with his boots hanging off the side, which would have been a frightening position to be in.

“Officers showed great resilience in what was an extremely intense situation, putting their own safety at risk to prevent the distressed teenager coming to harm.

“I have no doubts without their actions on that day the teenager would have died. They should be immensely proud of their actions on that night.”

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, who is responsible for county response officers, said: “Response officers are a vital part of policing; the first on the scene to almost all incidents, and always there in people’s hour of need.

“What happened that night would have taken immense courage and bravery, with dynamic decision-making to ensure that a teenage girl’s life was saved.

"These are actions that our response teams are replicating across the county day in, day out, never seeking to receive praise or recognition.

“The actions of our response officers undoubtedly saved her life and she is now receiving the support she needs.”