Residents vote in MP's survey to keep Clipstone Headstocks

Clipstone residents have voted to save the iconic Clipstone Headstocks, by a margin of six votes.

A survey by Mark Spencer, MP for Sherwood, asked residents if the headstocks should be demolished or remain standing.

The Grade II-listed Clipstone Colliery Headstocks and adjoining buildings

A total of 1,650 Clipstone residents responded to the MP’s survey, with an incredibly close six vote difference.

The survey saw 822 residents vote to demolish the 60 meter high landmark, and 828 votes to keep them.

The final result was split by a less than one per cent difference between votes.

Clipstone Colliery Regeneration Group (CCRG) has also surveyed residents previously, and found that over 70 per cent of respondents said that they would like to see the Grade II-listed Clipstone Colliery Headstocks and adjoining buildings saved.

Mark Spencer said: “I think the fact that we have had a huge response rate, and it was so, so close, with literally six votes between demolish and remain standing shows that these headstocks really do divide opinion right down the middle with Clipstone residents.”

“Because it was so close, we’ve made sure that the results have been counted and recounted several times, but it looks like we’re no closer to getting a definitive ‘up or down’ decision from residents.”

“I think, given these results, groups that are interested in keeping them up need to be given some time to come up with clear, realistic, comprehensive plans with what to do with the headstocks, and most importantly, come up with viable and realistic sources of funding to restore, develop and maintain these old structures.”

“If, long term, these groups aren’t able to secure the funding or make a realistic and viable plan to keep them up, I think that they will inevitably have to come down so the village and its’ residents can finally move forward with this issue.”

The MP thanked every resident that took part in his survey, and will be leafleting Clipstone village in the coming weeks so that residents know the outcome.

