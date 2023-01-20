Residents urged to join search party to help track down missing Mansfield man

Matthew Gibson was last seen in person in the Mansfield area on Friday, January 13, at about 7.30pm.

A number of CCTV images later show Matthew outside Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, Mansfield, on Saturday, January 14, at about 12.10am.

Nottinghamshire Police are running a huge search operation – including drone searches, extensive in-person searches all around the area between the store and Rainworth bypass, as well as CCTV and phone checks.

A police spokesman said: “Matthew is about 6ft and has dark brown hair that is curly on top and shaved at the sides, a beard and blue eyes.

“He was last seen wearing a cream jumper, black cargo-style trousers and tan DeWalt boots. Matthew has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a rose tattoo on his hand.

“We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.”

Sunday, January 22, will mark a week since Matthew was declared missing and residents are now planning to form their own search party in an effort to locate him.

Concerned resident Bryn Jones posted on the Rainworth Community group on Facebook to try to rally people together.

He said: “I'm trying to organise a search party to look for Matt in woodland leading to Rainworth on Sunday. Need as many people as possible please.”

The post has been shared across social media, with many residents expressing their willingness to get involved.

One resident said: “Could people of Rainworth and close villages please help in the search? Even if you could spare an hour it would be a great help.

“If this was a member of my family, or your family, I’m sure we would all want the same help.”

Coun Tom Smith, Nottinghamshire Council member for Blidworth, said the police are aware of the search plans and have issued advice.

He said: “Police stressed any members of the community taking part in this search should not search by themselves, they should search in pairs or more, be appropriately dressed in warm and visible clothing and ensure they have a mobile phone with them.”

Anyone wishing to help with the search should meet at Costa Coffee, on Southwell Road West, on Sunday, at 9.30am.

