Residents 'shocked' after woman, 57, died following a house fire in Mansfield

Crews from Mansfield, Kirkby’s Ashfield and Edwinstowe fire stations were called to the incident on Princess Avenue yesterday, (Thursday, January 19), at about 5.30pm.

A fire alarm alerted neighbours and they called the emergency services.

A 57-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

A 57-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Forest Town, Mansfield

Her family have been informed and the exact cause of the fire is being fully investigated

Kevin Willis, who lives next door, said: “I didn’t even hear the smoke alarm go off. All I knew about it was when the fire engine pulled up outside.

"I went out to find out what was going off. It just billowed with smoke coming out the front.

"Then after that it just snowballed.

"I did know her, but not to talk to. She was bedridden.

"It’s a shame. I’m grateful that it didn’t explode and that the whole bungalow didn’t go up as mine would have gone up as well.

"The fireman came and told me I had to get out.

"I wouldn’t have expected it.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It was terrible. She was in a wheelchair and had carers come three times a day.

"It must be devastating for the family.

"It’s shocking. I didn’t know her but I had seen her around and about.

"It’s awful. I was at home but I didn’t hear anything.

"I was watching television and then I saw all the flashing lights.

"They cordoned the street off.”

A police and fire service presence remained at the scene overnight.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends.”

Chris Emmott, group manager from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “On behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I would like to express my condolences to the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

