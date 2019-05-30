Residents say new 300-home estate planned in Sutton will put strain on the area

A new 300 home estate in Sutton-in-Ashfield could put strain on the local area and lead to traffic woes, according to residents.

An application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council to see whether it is necessary to carry out an "environmental impact assessment", ahead of a planning application being lodged concerning land north of Ashland Road West.

Patricia Hull, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, who raised concerns about the prospect of 300 new homes being built. (Image: Angela Ward)

However, retired Patricia Hull, who lives Keats Avenue, which is across the proposed development site, said there was "not enough" school places and the schools were "already oversubscribed".

She said: "Most people have got two cars. We are going to have a minimum of 500 cars going up and down that road trying to get out onto the road at the top. The schools are already oversubscribed. It's going to put more pressure on the doctors' and the whole area."

peaking of the location, Mrs Hull said it was "basically a bungalow area" and added the development could impact on wildlife.

"We are losing countryside," she said. "Why can't they built on other brownfield sites and use all that up first?

Land off Ashland Road West, Sutton-in-Ashfield. (Image: Angela Ward)

"It backs onto Brierley Forest Park which used to be, years ago, a pit. Then they changed it into a nature area."

Her husband, Malc, who runs a firm in Burton-on-Trent manufacturing cranes and lifting gear, said: "At the moment, it really is a beautiful area.

"I can't really think why... a massive company wants to lose that for a quick dollar when you could go elsewhere and have a practical solution."

Mr Hull, 66, the chairman of a residents' group set up to oppose development at the site, said it was 'unsuitable' to build on the plot when there were more suitable sites available.

He also said possible houses prices could be "out of reach of the people in Huthwaite by a long way".

Planning documents state: "The submitted information notes that the proposed development site, based on net developable area, would yield circa 300 dwellings. These would come forward, together with the associated access, estate roads, landscaping and infrastucture.

"A full application is to be submitted."

An Ashfield District Council spokesman said: "A screening opinion is issued by the council and advises whether an environmental impact assessment is required to be submitted with a planning application or not.

In this case, Ashfield District Council has given the screening opinion and determined that the potential effects of the development would not be so significant as to warrant an Environmental Impact Assessment.

"Consultation with the public will occur if and when a planning application is made."