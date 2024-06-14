Residents react as Warsop named one of the best value picturesque places to buy a home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warsop residents respond to area being named as one of the UK’s best value “picturesque” places to purchase a home.

In your Chad this week, one submission stated that Warsop has been named as one of the UK's best value picturesque places to buy a home in 2024, according to a new study by Hammonds Furniture.

Houses in Warsop currently cost around £182k on average – which is £100,000 below the national average (£282k).

The Parish took fifth place in the UK top table.

The Carrs, Church Warsop.

The top ten most affordable picturesque places to buy a home in the UK

Isle of Bute, Scotland (Average house price £115,574) Boddam, Scotland (£134,433) Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland (£146,805) Teesside, North East England (£177,009) Warsop, Nottinghamshire (£181,556) Ribble Valley, North West England (£182,693) Holyhead, North Wales (£189,170) Durham, North East England (£189,845) Western Isles, Scotland (£190,097) Portmeirion, Wales (£195,234)

Your Chad asked Warsop residents for their opinions on the report findings.

Linda Johnson, life-long resident, said: "I was born and bred here and Warsop was a lovely village but it has gone to rack and ruin since then.

“But yes, we do have wonderful nature walks near us.”

Lindsey Bowen said: “Honestly, people may call Warsop – I know it has its bad points but when family come to visit, they always comment on how lucky we are to have The Carrs right on our doorstep.

“It is a beautiful nature spot to walk around and we also have Rufford Park, Clumber Park, Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest, and loads more on our doorstep.”

Sammy Pav said: “I love living here.”