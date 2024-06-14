Residents react as Warsop named one of the best value picturesque places to buy a home
In your Chad this week, one submission stated that Warsop has been named as one of the UK's best value picturesque places to buy a home in 2024, according to a new study by Hammonds Furniture.
Houses in Warsop currently cost around £182k on average – which is £100,000 below the national average (£282k).
The Parish took fifth place in the UK top table.
The top ten most affordable picturesque places to buy a home in the UK
- Isle of Bute, Scotland (Average house price £115,574)
- Boddam, Scotland (£134,433)
- Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland (£146,805)
- Teesside, North East England (£177,009)
- Warsop, Nottinghamshire (£181,556)
- Ribble Valley, North West England (£182,693)
- Holyhead, North Wales (£189,170)
- Durham, North East England (£189,845)
- Western Isles, Scotland (£190,097)
- Portmeirion, Wales (£195,234)
Your Chad asked Warsop residents for their opinions on the report findings.
Linda Johnson, life-long resident, said: "I was born and bred here and Warsop was a lovely village but it has gone to rack and ruin since then.
“But yes, we do have wonderful nature walks near us.”
Lindsey Bowen said: “Honestly, people may call Warsop – I know it has its bad points but when family come to visit, they always comment on how lucky we are to have The Carrs right on our doorstep.
“It is a beautiful nature spot to walk around and we also have Rufford Park, Clumber Park, Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest, and loads more on our doorstep.”
Sammy Pav said: “I love living here.”
