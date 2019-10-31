Residents oppose Mansfield care home plan to help youngsters

Residents have submitted a petition against a children's home opening in Mansfield.

Albertine Rose Care (ARC) has submitted a planning application to house young people aged eight to 18 in Raylawn Street, Mansfield.

The property, which is currently the residential home of company director Syreeta Davis, will house three young people and three members of staff if permission is granted.

Ms Davis, who has worked in the prison system for nine years, says she is passionate about seeing change for young people.

"I'm passionate about seeing young people transform and go onto live successful lives. Many young people leaving care end up in the prison system, and I want to see a change.

"It's good to give young people a chance.

"In our world there is a lot of crime and deprivation, and some young people need help.

"I've come from a similar background,and being an ex-prison officer I know the routes young people in care can take.

"As the children grow, they will grow with the home, and with the community here.

"I want to give young people a new life, that is stable and secure, in a loving community.

"This is a home, which is something they may never have had."

The move has sparked concern among local residents, who feel that they have not been properly consulted, and fear that it could lead to a rise in trouble in the area.

A petition featuring over 50 signatures against the plans has been handed in to Mansfield District Council's planning department.

On the planning application on Mansfield District Council's website, 61 letters of objection have been received.

One local resident said: "This is an elderly residential area, and it is the wrong area for a children's home.

"We don't have any information about the type of young people that will live there, and elderly residents feel vulnerable.

"There will be traffic problems with cars parked on the street if staff are there 24/7."

However, Ms Davis, who has a Masters Degree in psychotherapy, says the children will have been risk-assessed before they move in, and are not high-risk youngsters.

"This home will be staffed 24/7, they will never be left alone. There will be a staff room and an office, and a learning space where tutors can come in.

"There is a drive for staff to park, and further parking at the side of the property so there will be no extra cars parked on the street.

ARC describes the home on their website as " a family environment that is fuelled by love, care, boundaries and validation.

"We strive to see young people grow and thrive in a healthy environment, by providing, love, stability, encouragement and equipping them for future life. To make a significant difference in the life of those in care.

"In line with our values, we will work at restoring them back into mainstream education. However, where that is not possible then we will seek 1:1 tutoring to ensure our young people are accessing appropriate quality education.

For more information about the work ARC do for young people, visit: archomes.uk/

