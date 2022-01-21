Residents invited to reflect on the Holocaust at annual memorial day event

Holocaust Memorial Day is on Thursday, January 27.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 27, in the Walled Garden at Bramcote Hills Park at 11am.

Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard MacRae, will join councillor Jan Goold in delivering readings to reflect the theme of this year’s event – ‘One Day’.

Students from Alderman White School will be singing the songs ‘One Day’ and ‘Something (Inside) So Strong’ to show the hope that there may be one day in the future with no genocide.

“We had an online ceremony last year,” said Councillor MacRae.

“I’m glad that the ceremony can be taken place face-to-face again this year. It is important for us to come together, to put aside and to remember, to learn about the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur, in the hope that there may be one day in the future with no genocide.

“We learn more about the past, we empathise with others today, and we take action for a better future.”

Each year for the past 21 years, Broxtowe Borough Council has held a ceremony at Bramcote Hills Park to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.