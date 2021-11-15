Residents gather to honour the fallen in Eastwood's first Remembrance Sunday parade in two years

Soldiers march past the Dog and Parrot during the town's Remembrance Sunday parade.

The day held particular resonance this year because it is the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, which organises many of the annual remembrance events and undertakes vital work for veterans and their families.

Last year, the usual parades and services replaced by a small, socially-distanced affairs, while Eastwood’s branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) had to adopt a Covid-secure approach to fundraising.

This year’s commemoration began with a service at St Mary’s at 9.45am before a parade, complete with marching band, made its way up Nottingham Road to the war memorial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community figures and veterans prepare to lay wreaths at the war memorial.

Eastwood’s Royal British Legion chairman Jon Cooper read Laurence Binyon’s iconic poem ‘For the Fallen’ before two minutes of silence were observed.

Wreaths were then laid by community figures and veterans before the parade made its way up to the Cadets Cross on the corner of Edward Road.

Eastwood Town Council thanked everyone for coming.

A spokesperson said: “What a fantastic Remembrance Day service and parade and what a fantastic turnout. Well done Eastwood. Thank you to everyone who attended and made it such a special day.”

The parade prepares to march from the war memorial to the Cadets Cross.

RBL chairman Jon Cooper added: “It was lovely to see so many people come out and pay their respects on this special day either as part of the parade or as an on-looker.

“The weather was kind, and we as a branch managed to identify many veterans in the crowd that have been keeping their heads down, and engage with them and their families.

“We also managed to speak to many members of the public and I hope that as a result more people in Eastwood have been able to understand the great work that goes on in the community by the Eastwood and District RBL.

“We must thank every single volunteer that took time out of their days over the past two weeks to help collect and raise money.”

Former Marine Tom, 89, laid a wreath at the memorial.

The war memorial in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, on Sunday.

The parade halted in front of the war memorial for two minutes of silence followed by wreath laying.