Broxtowe MP Darren Henry cutting the ribbon at the job fair with councillors inside Kimberley Leisure Centre.

On Friday, November 25, the town’s MP Darren Henry held a successful job fair at Kimberley Leisure Centre, marking the second annual incarnation of the event.

The event, which was run in collaboration with Beeston and Heanor Job Centres, had around 30 different employers in attendance ranging from large companies to small local businesses and charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A variety of opportunities were on offer at the event and some of those in attendance were able to secure interviews with potential employers.

November 25 also marked White Ribbon Day and the MP said he was delighted to have Broxtowe Women’s Project in attendance to highlight the “fantastic work” they are doing locally in tackling domestic abuse.

Mr Henry said: “I was delighted to hold my second ever Broxtowe Job Fair, this time bringing the event to Kimberley.

“This was a great opportunity to provide local jobseekers with the chance to meet with both regional and national employers showcasing a diverse range of jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was delighted to speak with some employers who had already offered multiple interviews on the day to those in attendance.

“It was also White Ribbon Day, which seeks to bring everyone together with the aim of ending violence against women and girls and it was a great opportunity to highlight this issue to local businesses and employers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP thanked everyone who attended the fair and helped make it a success.

He said: “I would like to express my gratitude to Boots UK for their generosity once again in agreeing to sponsor the job fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, I am grateful to all job centre staff for their assistance in planning and facilitating this event.

“Broxtowe is a great place to live and has some fantastic opportunities for employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we had some new prominent local employers come on board such as Ikea and Hillarys Blinds as, well as returning employers from last year such as the Armed Forces, trentbarton and DHL.