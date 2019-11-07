Residents evacuated from homes after quarry collapses in Mansfield

Residents have been evacuated from their homes in Berry Hill after part of the quarry collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Properties on Bank End Close in the Berry Hill Quarry area of Mansfield have been affected by the landslip, which happened this evening (November 7).

The quarry collapsing. Image credit: Lee Kissane.

Shocking images sent into your Chad via Facebook from reader Lee Kissing have shown part of the quarry collapsing near a garden on the street, which has led to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and the police being called to the scene.

Your Chad understands part of Berry Hill Lane has been closed off due to the incident, though we are waiting for confirmation on this from Nottinghamshire Police.

A spokesman for Mansfield District Council said: " We are aware of a landslip in Berry Hill Quarry affecting a small number of properties on Bank End Close.

"The fire service is on side and the police are in attendance.

"We will bring you more updates when we can. If you are affected, call MDC out of hours on 01623 463050.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have two crews in attendance, one from Mansfield and one from Blidworth, assisting Nottinghamshire Police and the council.

"We were called at 4.36pm today and we are currently still on scene.

"Residents are being evacuated as a precautionary measure and emergency planning is on scene to help people find a place to go."

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for a comment.

We will bring you the updates as and when we get them.