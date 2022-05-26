Residents can learn to live a ‘greener’ life as eco festival comes to Newthorpe

The green festival will be held at Colliers Wood Nature Reserve.

Broxtowe Borough Council’s Green Festival is set to take place at Colliers Wood Nature Reserve in Newthorpe on Saturday, June 18.

The festival is free to attend and offers an opportunity for individuals and families to find out how they can make changes to reduce their carbon footprint and learn from leading experts about recycling, composting, climate change, wildflowers, biodiversity and more.

A ‘BioBlitz’ will also take place, in which experts will be carrying out a survey into the biodiversity that is present at Colliers Wood.

Festival attendees can get involved and will be able to learn about the variety of plants and animals at Colliers Wood.

In the evening, there will also be a bat walk and moth trapping.

Guests who wish to participate in the BioBlitz will need to add their names to a list at the festival as spaces are limited for these sessions.

The event will be supported by The Friends of Colliers Wood.

Portfolio holder for environment at Broxtowe Borough Council, councillor Helen Skinner, said: “The first Green Festival of the year took place in Beeston last month.

“More than 600 people attended and it was amazing to see how passionate Broxtowe residents are about tackling the climate crisis.

“Climate change affects us all and Broxtowe’s Green Festivals are an integral part of our Green Futures initiative, providing an essential platform to engage residents and inform future generations about the importance of living sustainably.

“The festivals make it easy to adopt positive behaviours and encourage attendees to create a greener borough through the strength of community.”

The festival will be held on June 18 at the nature reserve, between 12pm and 3pm.

Colliers Wood can be accessed via Engine Lane, or if you are travelling by bus, the 528 goes directly past Colliers Wood via Moorgreen.