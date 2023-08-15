Residents can learn to live a ‘greener’ life as eco festival comes to Eastwood

Coronation Park in Eastwood.

​Broxtowe Borough Council’s Green Festival is set to take place at Coronation Park in Eastwood on Saturday, September 23, between midday and 3pm.

The festival is free to attend and offers an opportunity for individuals and families to find out how they can make changes to reduce their carbon footprint and learn from leading experts about recycling, composting, climate change, wildflowers, biodiversity and more.

A wide variety of Nottinghamshire-based organisations and charities will be on hand offering a range of advice and activities to share how everyone can incorporate carbon-cutting actions in their everyday lifestyle.

Residents can get involved with activities they might not ordinarily try including meeting a local bee keeper with the Nottinghamshire Beekeepers Association and trying on a beekeeping suit, learning why bees are so important and buying some local honey.

Visitors can also learn to mend clothes so they don’t have to throw them away in free mending workshops with Mary Broddle’s embroidery for wellbeing.

Join in with a dog show hosted by Broxtowe Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Wardens.

The check in desk will open at 12pm, with the shows due to start from 12.30pm.

Residents can also discover delicious, sustainable bites to eat with food vendors like Veggies, a volunteer led social enterprise that cooks tasty vegan snacks, favouring fairly traded and local sourced ingredients.

Portfolio holder for environment, councillor Helen Skinner, said: “Our Green Festivals are interactive. Climate change is such a serious issue but there are ways to learn more about it and the small changes we can all make to create a big difference, in a way which is fun for all the family.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting residents there and helping them to share in our ambitions to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Visitors can access Coronation Park via Plumptre Way in Eastwood.

The rainbow one bus service and the 34 bus service, which is run by Trent Barton, travel directly past the park.