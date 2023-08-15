News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Residents can learn to live a ‘greener’ life as eco festival comes to Eastwood

People of Eastwood and surrounding areas are invited to get tips and advice on living a ‘greener’ life at a special festival next month.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST
Coronation Park in Eastwood. Coronation Park in Eastwood.
Coronation Park in Eastwood.

​Broxtowe Borough Council’s Green Festival is set to take place at Coronation Park in Eastwood on Saturday, September 23, between midday and 3pm.

The festival is free to attend and offers an opportunity for individuals and families to find out how they can make changes to reduce their carbon footprint and learn from leading experts about recycling, composting, climate change, wildflowers, biodiversity and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A wide variety of Nottinghamshire-based organisations and charities will be on hand offering a range of advice and activities to share how everyone can incorporate carbon-cutting actions in their everyday lifestyle.

Residents can get involved with activities they might not ordinarily try including meeting a local bee keeper with the Nottinghamshire Beekeepers Association and trying on a beekeeping suit, learning why bees are so important and buying some local honey.

Most Popular

Visitors can also learn to mend clothes so they don’t have to throw them away in free mending workshops with Mary Broddle’s embroidery for wellbeing.

Join in with a dog show hosted by Broxtowe Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Wardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The check in desk will open at 12pm, with the shows due to start from 12.30pm.

Residents can also discover delicious, sustainable bites to eat with food vendors like Veggies, a volunteer led social enterprise that cooks tasty vegan snacks, favouring fairly traded and local sourced ingredients.

Portfolio holder for environment, councillor Helen Skinner, said: “Our Green Festivals are interactive. Climate change is such a serious issue but there are ways to learn more about it and the small changes we can all make to create a big difference, in a way which is fun for all the family.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting residents there and helping them to share in our ambitions to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can access Coronation Park via Plumptre Way in Eastwood.

The rainbow one bus service and the 34 bus service, which is run by Trent Barton, travel directly past the park.

Residents are urged to use sustainable transport to reach the event, if possible.

Related topics:ResidentsEastwoodClimate changeBroxtowe Borough Council