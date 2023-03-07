This planning application seeks outline planning approval for the erection of 42 residential dwellings with access and siting detailed off land located between 191 and 243 Nottingham Road, Selston Common.

The land subject to the application is grassland with no agricultural value and which is currently used for the ad hoc grazing for horses and is approximately 13,998.00 square metres in size.

The design and access statement says: “The site is located within a suburb of Selston within a predominantly residential area and the proposal will provide much needed local accommodation within the town of Selston and the wider area of Ashfield District and assist in meeting local housing needs.

Westbound view of the site looking along Nottingham Road

“The proposal will create local employment opportunities during construction works as well as business opportunities for local suppliers and hire companies.

“Providing fresh and well-designed dwellings will contribute positively to the visual appearance of the site and enhance the sites setting.”

However, objections against the plans have been submitted to Ashfield District Council.

One objection said: “Too many houses are being built in this village and no infrastructure to cope with it.

“One small GP surgery, one expensive supermarket, poor police presence, two small primary schools and a medium size secondary school.

“No leisure facilities, poorly maintained roads with heavy traffic. Little used bus service due to irregular and unreliable bus timetables.

“I strongly object to more houses being built.”

Another said: “We do not have the amenities in the village to accommodate a further 42 families.

“This will have an impact on an already overstretched doctors surgery. There are schooling placements to consider and there will also be an impact with an increase to traffic.”

Residents have also submitted their support for this application.

One resident said: “The land has been somewhat of an eye-sore for many years.