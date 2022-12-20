Residents and opposition councillors blast county council's 'reckless' Sutton cycle lane plans

In May this year, the council hit the national headlines after spending £535,000 on a cycle lane on High Pavement in Sutton that opponents say actually makes the road more dangerous for cyclists.

Now, a new cycle lane is being planned for Kirkby Folly Road – one of four cycle lanes planned in the county at a cost of £4.6 million.

The planned route is between Sutton Parkway railway station and Hamilton Road and would see mature trees ripped up.

Mature trees on Kirkby Folly Road which residents and opposition councillors say will be ripped up under plans to build a new cycle lane

Your Chad was contacted by a resident of the Sutton Junction estate, who expressed his horror at the proposals, particularly the environmental impact.

He said: “I cannot believe that they are even considering removing the trees.

“The councty council states that they will either replant or replace these trees.

"This is pure rubbish and an insult to our intelligence.

"You can’t re-plant them, as the trees are at least 50 years old.

"What are you going to replace their magnificence with – saplings?

“I am an occasional cyclist along this stretch and have no problems whatsoever using the existing track.

"Even having to use the stretch of slip road to cross over Farndon Road does not present any problems.

“I, and numerous others, also regularly walk on this particular stretch and enjoy the scenic beauty provided by these mature trees.

“Surely this scheme and its inherent wanton and unnecessary destruction of these trees cannot be allowed to go ahead?”

The Ashfield Independents, who run Ashfield District Council, also say the plans go too far and have repeated their call for taxpayer’s money to be used to fix Sutton’s broken roads and pavements.

Coun Matthew Relf (Ash Ind) who represents Sutton Junction and Harlow Wood said, “It is very frustrating to see the Conservatives at County Hall have not learned their lessons from the expensive debacle on High Pavement.

"Residents are up in arms that they are planning to rip up mature trees and asphalt over green spaces next to the service road and Kirkby Folly Road and make the road more dangerous for cyclists.

"What is the point of encouraging green transport if we destroy our green spaces in the process?

"It’s reckless, rushed and I have fed back that their proposed cycle lane is a non-starter.

"People are tired of seeing the Tory Government pushing huge pots of money out on the latest whim from ministers rather than leaving local people to decide what their area needs.”

Nottinghamshire County Council transport bosses met with Couns Samantha Deakin, Andy Meakin and Matthew Relf earlier this year to discuss the plan which is part of Government’s Active Travel Fund.

Coun Deakin (Ash Ind), who represents Sutton East and Central, said, “It would appear that absolutely no lessons have been learned by the council over High Pavement.

"They want to rip up much-loved trees and their plans make Kirkby Folly Road more dangerous for cyclists – it’s barmy.

"The best investment they can make for cyclists is to actually do their job and fix our broken roads and pavements.