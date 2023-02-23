Resident slams council for 'killing off family of rabbits' on Mansfield street

James Cutler, of Dorchester Drive, said a grassy area on the adjoining Dorchester Close, which features a large tree and thick bushes, was home to a family of wild rabbits whom residents were fond of.

He said: “The rabbits had lived there for years, and as far as I am aware, were liked by all of the local residents.”

However, Mr Cutler was “shocked” after seeing Nottinghamshire Council workers clearing the bushes on the grassy area.

Nottinghamshire County Council carrying out work to clear the bushes on the grassy area on Dorchester Close.

He said: “A team of council workers turned up to clear all of the bushes and destroy the habitat for the wild rabbits.

“I am appalled they decided to destroy this habitat, and effectively kill off the rabbits, without any consultation with local residents.

“With all of the new home building work that is currently taking place on the adjoining fields, it is severely reducing any habitats for wild animals. There seems to be no consideration by the council for animals and local wildlife."

The council has defended its decision to “keep highway areas free of pests”, following complaints about damage caused by the rabbits.

A council spokesman said: “We value local wildlife and habitats in Nottinghamshire and work to support them wherever possible.

“We understand some residents of Dorchester Close were fond of having the rabbits living in this grassed area close to their homes, but we received complaints from other residents, together with evidence of property being damaged by the rabbits.

“We have a duty to keep highway areas free of pests, including rabbits, where they are causing damage to property.”

The council said it used the most humane method to resolve the issue.

The spokesman said: “We felt the removal of the shrubs and low-level tree growth was the most humane way to discourage the rabbits from burrowing in the area.

