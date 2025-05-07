Rescue raffle: Pawsome prizes up for grabs in Mansfield and Warsop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For just £3 per entry, you can win one of three prizes in the Mansfield and Warsop area, with all proceeds going directly to a Cuckney-based dog rescue charity, thanks to two animal-loving businesses.

Chad reporter Phoebe Cox extensively covers various dog-related stories, including those seeking forever homes, missing appeals, and rescue pleas.

She is by all accounts, your Chad’s unofficial dog correspondent.

Through her work, she has connected with various dog-related businesses, rescue organisations, and community contacts.

Three prizes are up for grabs.

As a result, she has secured three fantastic prizes for a Doggy Dens UK Rescue raffle.

Phoebe explained: “As you know, this job has its ups and downs, but through reporting, I can support local people and write about the area I love.

“Over the last three years, I have enjoyed running media appeals to help dogs find new homes, platforming businesses, both new and old, and providing coverage for charities in the community.

“This raffle is just my way of using my platform to support two local businesses – Alrate Cheesecakes which has recently reopened, and the new Social Club for Dogs in Warsop – while also backing a charity that I have personally donated to for the past two years.

Denise Hardwick, the founder of Doggy Dens UK Rescue, with shelter manager Jade Sheldon and Gemma Brown.

“While this raffle is specifically for Doggy Dens, I would like to take a moment to recognise some other dedicated animal charities in the area.

“I encourage our readers to consider supporting these groups as well, including Mansfield Wildlife Rescue, Beauty’s Legacy, and the Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team, to name just a few.

“People are going above and beyond for animals in the area and deserve our full support.”

What is Doggy Dens UK Rescue?

Paul Haywood from Alrate Cheesecakes is at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue with Jane Hamilton-Moody. He will make a £45 cheesecake for one lucky winner.

This charity, located at the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Farm in Cuckney, is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs.

In just over six years, it has successfully rescued and found homes for more than 6,000 dogs.

What began as a passion project for Denise Hardwick, a resident of Mansfield Woodhouse, has blossomed into a full-fledged charity.

Denise, who is a mother, businesswoman, and dog owner, is committed to helping abandoned and neglected dogs.

Warsop Doggy Social Club provides a safe and secure environment for dogs to enjoy playtime, whether with their owners or alongside other dogs. This new venture was started by married couple Cathy and Liam McRell, operating from their home in Warsop. The business offers both social and private play sessions and has recently introduced dog boarding services as well. One lucky winner will receive a complimentary one-and-a-half-hour socialisation session for their dog.

As an independent charity, its funding relies solely on monthly supporters, auctions, raffles, and various community donations.

Prizes up for grabs

The talented Paul Haywood from Alrate Cheesecakes is offering a £45 cheesecake of the winner's choice in a raffle. The cheesecake must be collected from Pleasley Vale, with collection arrangements will be made between the winner and Alrate Cheesecakes.

Additionally, there is a £30 dog hamper available! This hamper includes toys, a blanket, practical dog accessories such as a fold-up bowl and toy basket, a light for night walks, a bag of treats, and a sentimental dog frame for the owners. Delivery is available within a 10-mile radius of Warsop.

As a third prize, the newly formed Warsop Doggy Social Club has kindly donated a free one-and-a-half-hour social session for one dog (worth £10). During this session, dogs can exercise with their owners and other dogs in an enclosed space, which includes access to agility equipment. Dates and times to be arranged.

The three winning entries will be notified once the raffle ends on Saturday, June 21.

How to enter

To enter ‘Willow’s Waffle’ for Doggy Dens, send your payment to the charity directly by using one of the following methods:

If donating via PayPal, visit www.paypal.com/donate/.

For bank transfer, details are below:

Account Name: Doggy Dens UK Rescue

Sort Code: 08-92-99

Account Number: 67297775

Reference: Willow Waffle

The entry fee is £3.00, and you can enter as many times as you wish.

The more entries you purchase, the more times your name will be included in the draw.

To confirm your payment, contact www.facebook.com/willowswaffle. The charity will verify names to ensure payment has been received.

What happens if you win

Numbers will be drawn from a hat on Facebook video (Willow’s Waffle) on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Rescue founder Denise and rescue doggy Syd will choose three lucky winners at random: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Winners will then be contacted through Facebook.