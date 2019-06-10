Reports paedophile seen near Kirkby schools are 'malicious' say police

Claims a convicted paedophile has been seen near Kirkby schools are 'malicious', say police.

Police have moved to reassure parents after a post on social media alleged Mark Taft, aged 29, has been spotted "lurking around schools" in Kirkby.

Mark Taft, aged 29

Taft, formerly of Willow Avenue, Kirkby, admitted 13 child sexual offences including causing and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing or inciting child exploitation and making indecent images of children in June 2017.

He got in touch with girls aged between 12 and 17 through Facebook using the name Luke Carlisle, engaged them in sexual conversations and requested naked images of them.

He was jailed for more than three years, but has now been released on licence. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.

And now, a post on Facebook page dedicated to "spreading awareness and updates of child predators" says: "It has come to our attention that convicted paedophile Mark Taft has been spotted lurking round schools in Kirkby."

However, police say they believe the post to be malicious, and confirmed that Taft is excluded from Kirkby as per his licence conditions.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Officers, at this time, have no identifiable source as to whom has made this allegation and can confirm Taft has a licence condition identifying Kirkby as an exclusion zone and to our knowledge he has not been in the Kirkby area

"Officers suspect the allegation to be malicious.

"Officers continue to discuss this matter with his probation manager regarding this allegation."