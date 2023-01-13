Rent agreement to double at King's Mill Reservoir as adventure base expansion continues

The Conservative-led authority will enter a new rental agreement with landowner Ashfield Council as the popular site gets more attractions.

The council’s facilities include a central building, climbing tower, zip wire and outdoor classroom at The Mill Adventure Base.

Activities include archery, artificial caving, high ropes, mountain biking, kayaking, sailing and canoeing.

The Mill Adventure Base.

It couples separate facilities being brought forward by the district council, including a large outdoor watersports facility and 80-seat restaurant.

The councils and the Heritage Lottery Fund are investing millions into the reservoir to turn it into one of the county’s most popular attractions, although Sutton Sailing Club folded last year after facing a huge rise in rent to use the site.

The county council’s facilities are focused on educational activities for young people across the county and have capacity for 120 people on a day visit.

There is also space for 36 people on residential visits in overnight ‘camping pods’.

The authority current has two lease agreements in place at the site, once since 2004 and the second since 2015, totalling £1,050 per year.

The planned improvements will see the rent double to £2,175 per year and run until the end of 2041.

Extra parcels of land will be included into the combined agreement so the county council can create and maintain a new footbridge.

In reports, Matthew Neal, county council service director for investment and growth, said: “The council has approved further investment in the centre to provide outdoor activities to be made available to the wider public.

“This will increase numbers and helping to make the centre become self-financing.

“This will include the construction of a new hub building and footbridge, a climbing tower, zip wire and outdoor classroom.

“The additional land is required for the next phase of capital investment and the taking of a lease until December 2041 will provide a secure term for this.

“Bringing the site into one lease will ensure it can be managed coherently for the duration of the partnership agreement.”