Remembrance Sunday: Details for events in Eastwood, Kimberley, Selston, Brinsley, Jacksdale and Nuthall

Eastwood is again one of the towns holding a Remembrance parade. Photo: Submitted

Details have been released by local councils for this weekend’s Remembrance services and parades in Eastwood, Kimberley and across Broxtowe and Ashfield on Sunday, November 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastwood

Events will begin with a service at St Mary’s Church at 9.30am (residents wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the church by 9.15am). A parade, organised by the Royal British Legion, will then be formed on Church Street from 10.30am and will leave to march to the Cenotaph at Plumptre Way at 10.40am. The Last Post and two minutes silence will take place at Plumptre Way at 11.00am followed by the laying of wreaths. The parade will then head to the Cadets Cross at Edward Road. After the commemorations there will be refreshments available at the Eastwood Council offices on Nottingham Road and members of the public are welcome to attend

Kimberley

The day will be begin with a service at Holy Trinity Church at 10am, followed by a parade to the war memorial in the town at 10.40am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The act of remembrance will take place there at 10.55am before the two minutes silence at 11am and the laying of wreaths.

Brinsley

There will be a service at St James Church at 10.30am with the act of remembrance taking place from 11am to 11.30 am at the memorial headstone inside the church.

The congregation will then walk across to the Garden of Remembrance in the Brinsley Recreational Ground, where a service will start at approximately 11.45am.

The events will be followed by refreshments in the parish hall.

Nuthall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will be led by the local Boys' Brigade Band (32nd Nottingham) and will depart from the Temple Centre around 10.35am, proceeding to the war memorial at Basil Russell Park for an act of remembrance.

Local uniformed youth organisations and schools will also be participating.

All members of the community are invited to join the parade and/or attend the service.

Please note that local roads will be closed from 10.15am until 11.30am to accommodate the parade.

Selston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A service will take place at the war memorial in the town and all are welcome to bring flowers and wreaths to lay.

The parade will assemble at 9.25am at the corner of Alfreton Lane and Green Farm Lane with the service beginning at 9.30am.

Jacksdale

A service will take place at the war memorial in the town and all are welcome to bring flowers and wreaths to lay.

The parade will assemble at 10.35am with the service beginning at 10.45am.

In the event of bad weather, the service will be held indoors at Jacksale Community Centre.