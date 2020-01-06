Refurbished patio and bandstand planned for historic Mansfield pub

One of Mansfield’s oldest and most historic pub venues could be set for a new lease of life if exciting renovation plans are approved.

The Bridge Tavern, on Bridge Street, is a Grade-II listed building and is believed to have been built in the 17th Century – and now it could be getting an upgraded outdoor patio and bandstand under renovation proposals.

The plans, submitted by Andy Whittingham on behalf of Marstons Plc, would see the patio area outside the site developed with the large bandstand, giving the venue more scope for outdoor events in the summer.

Parts of the site that had previously been boarded up and disused, including an external hatch, would be reopened and brought back into use.

With the building being Grade-II listed, it means any developments have to be given vigorous planning consideration so as to protect the site’s natural heritage.

But the developers putting forward the proposals believe their plans will not “raise any issues” when it comes to preserving the site’s “heritage asset”.

The planning documents state: “The proposal at the Bridge Tavern is to refurbish the existing patio area by installing a raised band stand with metal railings on the place of an existing raised planter bed.

“As part of the proposal the existing coping on the wall will be rebuilt to match the existing. Railings will be installed on the wall. Salvaged copings from existing wall to be rebedded onto existing wall.

“The previously boarded up external serving hatch will be opened back up and local alterations will be carried out to existing internal back fitting.

“The impact of the plans will create a point of interest for the patio area.

“We do not believe the proposals raise any issues in respect of scale, layout, landscaping or land use of the heritage asset.

“The works proposed will cause no harm to the community, the adjacent properties (including the adjacent listed property) or the locality.”

The plans, submitted to Mansfield District Council, were put forward on December 19, validated last week and are expected to be reviewed by the authority for approval in the spring.