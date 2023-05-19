Redevelopment of Mansfield’s historic Metal Box site remains delayed over potential flooding work

Developer Jackson Design Associates first brought forward plans for the now-demolished ‘Metal Box’ factory site, in Rock Valley, in 2020.

The developer plans to keep the existing historic clock tower and build around it to create a 77-unit retirement complex for over-55s.

Martyn Saxton, head of planning and regeneration at Mansfield District Council, said: “The reason for the delay with the application is due to several unresolved issues and outstanding objections from statutory consultees, including The Local Lead Flood Authority, Environment Agency, Highways Authority and Mansfield District Council’s Conservation Officer.

Only the historic clock tower remains from the old Metal Box factory in Rock Valley, Mansfield.

“The council are attempting to work proactively with the applicant to overcome these objections and resolve the issues; however, significant concerns remain with the application in its current form.

“One of the key issues is that flood risk modelling has been undertaken by the Environment Agency, showing potentially significant benefits to reducing flooding in the town centre of Mansfield through modifications to the culvert running through the site.

“The Environment Agency has objected to the development as the proposals would prejudice the opportunity for de-culverting the river, thereby reducing flood risk in the centre of Mansfield. There are very limited opportunities for reducing flood risk overall in the centre of Mansfield, and the site is therefore viewed as a potential strategic priority to reduce flood risk.

“Policy CC4 of the Local Plan requires development proposals not to prejudice the potential for future de-culverting. Officers have been working with the Environment Agency and the applicant to see if there is a way to deliver the wider flood risk benefits and also allow some development on the site. This is a complex matter and has not yet been concluded.

“Currently, the Environment Agency is reviewing access to potential funding schemes, which could be used to contribute to any intervention schemes aimed at reducing flood risk. Unfortunately, that process is still ongoing, and there are no specific time scales.

“The application is classified as a major development, and the site is located within an area at a higher risk of flooding (Flood Zone 2). Given this context and the fact that the Environment Agency has objected to the application, legislation dictates that the Secretary of State has a right to call in the application for a decision. The council would need robust grounds to defend a recommendation to approve planning permission in this scenario, and we believe such grounds do not exist at present.

“Other matters raised by the Environment Agency include that the applicant requires a Flood Risk Activity Permit (FRAP). As part of the permit, the Water Framework Directive (WFD) comes into play, which includes looking at biodiversity issues. Currently, the Environment Agency is not satisfied that the applicant could achieve the WFD.