Red Arrows route May 30: Red Arrows to fly over Nottinghamshire today - including Kirkby and Rainworth

The Red Arrows will fly over Nottinghamshire today (May 30) as the iconic jets make their way to the Midlands Air Festival.

Over the next three days, the display team will perform at the Midlands Air Festival in-front of thousands of spectators.

Held annually at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, the Midlands Air Festival will feature more than 45 aircraft displays over the next three days.

Ahead of their first display at the festival today, the Red Arrows will transit from their base at RAF Waddington to RAF Brize Norton.

At 2.30pm today, the team will take off from RAF Waddington and immediately head west over Nottinghamshire.

The jets will pass over northern parts of Nottinghamshire, including Rainworth and Kirby in Ashfield.

Those on the flightpath over Nottinghamshire should keep their eyes peeled for the Arrows between 2.32pm and 2.41pm.

The aircraft are scheduled to land at RAF Brize Norton at 2.58pm.

Timings and route are subject to change due to weather or other requirements.