Record number of top A-level exam grades for Mansfield's Samworth Church Academy students
Students and staff at Mansfield’s Samworth Church Academy are celebrating after a record breaking year for A-level results.
Lisa McVeigh, principal at The Samworth Church Academy, said: “After a difficult few years for our students and after never taking actual GCSE exams before starting in the Sixth Form, our students have managed to achieve record results for normal external exam years the Academy.
"More than 40 per cent of grades awarded are A*-B reflecting two years of hard work and strong support from home and from our great people here at the Academy.
"We are extremely proud of our students; of the resilience and positivity they have shown and what they have achieved as a result.
“Today’s results are fantastic and a great cause for celebration. However, we have a long term and ambitious wide-ranging vision to help all our students have fantastic lives after they leave us, and we will do everything we can to continue to build on today’s success in the years ahead.”
Chris Moodie, CEO of Diocese Southwell and Nottingham Multi-Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted and proud of the students’ achievements this year. In the face of multiple challenges, staff and students have worked exceptionally well together to secure these results.”
Mae Douglas, who got A*A, D*, said: “I am pleased with my results, I did slightly better than I expected.
"I am going on to do psychology at the University of Derby. I developed my interest in psychology during my studies really, after choosing it as an A-level, and now want to go on to do further studies.”
Cassidy Wilson Brown, who got A,B,B, said: “I wasn’t expecting these results, they are better than expected and it is such a relief. I was so worried I felt sick coming in to collect them. I am going to Liverpool University to study history next.”
Nathan Bunting, who is going on to study at Nottingham Trent University, said: “My results were slightly better than expected and I am going on to study criminal justice next.”
Lauryn Walker, who is also going to Nottingham Trent University, said: “My results are a lot better than I thought, I am shocked.
"I wasn’t expecting a Distinction in psychology but I actually got one.”