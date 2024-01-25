Record number of fly-tipping incidents in Mansfield last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts called on the Government to review sentencing guidelines, introduce bigger fines and “even jail ‘professional fly-tippers’ when they are caught”.

Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show there were 2,252 fly-tipping incidents in Mansfield in the year to March 2023 – a substantial increase of 79 per cent from 1,259 in 2021-22 and the highest figure since records began in 2012-13.

This meant there were 20.3 incidents per 1,000 people in the area.

In Mansfield, most fly-tipped waste was discovered on highways, accounting for 47 per cent of recorded incidents. This was followed by 28 per cent on footpaths and bridleways.

The largest proportion of discarded waste was household waste, making up 52 per cent of all incidents.

Across England, local authorities dealt with slightly fewer incidents in 2022-23 – 1.08 million compared with 1.09 million in 2021-22. However, charity Keep Britain Tidy warned the number of 'tipper lorry load’ size or larger incidents has increased by 13 per cent.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “It is time for the public and our justice system to say ‘enough is enough’ and tackle the selfish vandals who are trashing our environment for profit.

“The public can play their part by ensuring that they only give their unwanted ‘stuff’ to reputable, licensed waste carriers who will dispose of it correctly and the courts must help by using the considerable sentencing powers they have to order hefty fines and even jail ‘professional fly-tippers’ when they are caught.”

The number of fixed penalty notices issued across the country fell from 91,000 in 2021-22 to 73,000 in 2022-23, with 49 in Mansfield.

While the average court fine increased by 13 per cent to £526, there were fewer fines given last year with a total value of £785,000 compared to £837,000 in the year before.

Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: “Fly-tipping is inexcusable. It is not only an eyesore for residents, but a serious public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin.

“This decrease in fly-tipping is positive, and a testament to the hard work of councils. We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping, so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent.

“Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.”

Recycling minister Robbie Moore said: “Fly-tipped rubbish is a blight on the landscape, and a burden on councils to clean up – so it’s absolutely right for councils to take strong action whenever a crime is committed.

“We are making solid progress – with enforcement up by six per cent and fly-tipping decreasing for the second year in a row – but we know there is more to do.