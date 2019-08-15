Record breaking A-level results day for Sutton Community Academy

Students and teachers at Sutton Community Academy are celebrating the school's best ever A-level results.

David Mackey, principal, said “I am delighted that the efforts of our students in sixth form have been rewarded with a fantastic set of results.

Abbie Rowson and Lucy Rickers

"The collaboration of the ‘golden triangle’ with our hard working students, exceptional staff and supportive parents and carers has resulted in this successful day.

"These students will continue to be successful, confident and ambitious in the next stages of their education which is what our ethos aspires for our students.

"I wish them all the best in the future as they join our illustrious alumni.”

Abbie Rowson, aged 18, will study Law at De Montfort University in Leicester, after achieving a B and two D grades.

Natalie Barnes

Abbie took her A-levels in law, computer science and media studies.

Abbie said: "I'm happy with my grades, and it was a lot of hard work."

Lucy Rickers, 18, will study law at the University of Lincoln, after achieving an A in law, a B in sociology and a B in English.

Lucy said: "I got an A in the law as level last year and I felt the pressure to keep it up so I'm glad I got an A.

Head of year Angela Finn with student Harry Hempshall.

"It was hard work studying but once I got into the exam I knew what I was doing.

"We'll be going out in Mansfield tonight to celebrate."

Of the 34 students who received their A-Level results today, all are set to go to embark on further studies at university, start an apprenticeship or enter into a full time job.

Many of these students continue to break barriers and are the first in their family to attend university.

Vince Green, regional education director for the Academy Transformation Trust said “We are pleased with our students’ results at Sutton Community Academy in both A-level and vocational subjects.

"These reflect the hard work and commitment of students and staff at the academy. We wish all of our young people well in the next stage of their education or employment.”