VIP guest Kam Britland (right), a regional president of Soroptimist International, and Julie Howe-Shilton, president of the Mansfield branch, browse through the new recipe book at the celebration dinner.

Soroptimist International, founded in California in 1921, is a volunteer movement that exists to change the lives of women and girls across the world, giving them opportunities and helping them achieve their potential.

The Mansfield branch held the dinner at The Hostess restaurant to celebrate its own 64th anniversary. And the recipe book was launched by one of the guests, Kam Britland, who is a regional president.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will support women and girls as part of an appeal by the overall Soroptimist International president, entitled ‘Opening Doors To A Bright Future, 2021-23’.

The dinner was hosted by the president of the Mansfield club, Julie Howe-Shilton, and was attended by presidents from other regional branches, including Lincoln and Peterborough, plus members and officers from branches in Buxton, Chesterfield, Lichfield and Stratford.

All enjoyed a celebration meal, followed by musical entertainment.