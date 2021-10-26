Recipe book launched in Mansfield to help women across the world
A recipe book was launched to commemorate the centenary of a global organisation for women at a dinner in Mansfield.
Soroptimist International, founded in California in 1921, is a volunteer movement that exists to change the lives of women and girls across the world, giving them opportunities and helping them achieve their potential.
The Mansfield branch held the dinner at The Hostess restaurant to celebrate its own 64th anniversary. And the recipe book was launched by one of the guests, Kam Britland, who is a regional president.
Proceeds from the sale of the book will support women and girls as part of an appeal by the overall Soroptimist International president, entitled ‘Opening Doors To A Bright Future, 2021-23’.
The dinner was hosted by the president of the Mansfield club, Julie Howe-Shilton, and was attended by presidents from other regional branches, including Lincoln and Peterborough, plus members and officers from branches in Buxton, Chesterfield, Lichfield and Stratford.
All enjoyed a celebration meal, followed by musical entertainment.