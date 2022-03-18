Rebellious Kimberley pupils 'break the rules' on Red Nose Day

Hollywell Primary School students were allowed to break school rules for one day only.

The students, at Hollywell Primary School, were raising money for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day today (Friday, March 18).

As a fun way of raising the cash, the school decided to host a ‘break the rules’ day.

Pupils and staff were able to select from a menu which school rules they would like to break for one day only.

Some students chose to wear non-uniform or pyjamas, along with make-up and temporary tattoos.

For each rule broken, there was a 50p fine to pay. The more rules they chose to break, the higher the fine.

The youngsters managed to raise more than £400 for Comic Relief.

The children also took part in special themed activities as part of the day.

Some students chose to put colour in their hair and paint their faces.

The school also held a competition for the funniest joke from each class.

The winners had their joke read out in assembly and shared with parents.