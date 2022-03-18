Rebellious Kimberley pupils 'break the rules' on Red Nose Day
Youngsters at a Kimberley school had fun ‘breaking the rules’ in a bid to raise money for charity.
The students, at Hollywell Primary School, were raising money for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day today (Friday, March 18).
As a fun way of raising the cash, the school decided to host a ‘break the rules’ day.
Pupils and staff were able to select from a menu which school rules they would like to break for one day only.
For each rule broken, there was a 50p fine to pay. The more rules they chose to break, the higher the fine.
The menu consisted of:
Non-uniform clothes
Non-uniform shoes
Wear pyjamas
Wear a football kit
Wear dressing up clothes
Wear a hat or hood in class
Crazy hair
Coloured hair accessories
Temporary tattoos
Nail vanish
Make-up /face paint
Small bag of sweets for snack time
Juice in water bottle
The school also held a competition for the funniest joke from each class.
The winners had their joke read out in assembly and shared with parents.
Altogether, pupils at Hollywell Primary managed to raise a grand total of more than £400 for Comic Relief.