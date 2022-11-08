Rebecca Adlington OBE was among a series of visits, which includes a bank manager, a firefighter, computing software developer, and an astronomy expert from Sherwood Observatory, who will be speaking to pupils at Heatherley Primary School in Forest Town during Careers Week, which is taking place until Friday, November 11.

Phoebe Abbott, year 5/6 teacher, said: “Becky came in to talk to our whole school about water safety, the Olympics and careers in athletics.

"She came in mostly for our year 5/6 Careers Week, which we are hosting for the entire week, offering children the opportunity to hear from several experts in their career.

Rebecca Adlington OBE visited Heatherley Primary School in Forest Town to give a careers talk at assembly. She is pictured with school ambassadors.

"We’ve tried to include a lot of women who are working in roles you wouldn’t normally associate with women such as female engineers and firefighters, as we have a lot of strong minded girls in the school and we wanted to inspire them with some female role models.”

Lee Harrison, deputy headteacher, said: “I was very excited for the school.

“There has been a range of questions from the children to the visitors and we have had a lot of activities surrounding pathways, qualifications and how hard they have to work.

"Rebecca spoke to the children about how she got into swimming, what she found difficult and how hard she has had to work to get where she is today.