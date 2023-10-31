Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre wins Club/Centre of the Year at ukactive
Held at the New Dock Hall within the Leeds Royal Armouries, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre was revealed as the winner to a jubilant team and room full of industry people for the physical activity sector’s premier recognition showcase.
Brian Taylor, Chair of the More Leisure Community Trust, which manages the centre on behalf of Mansfield District Council, said:
“This is a fantastic achievement for the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, and all the sweeter for being a first-time win for them. As always, this was a highly competitive category. We were up against some excellent leisure facilities in the Midlands – so to be named as the best centre in the region is just incredible.”
Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, Councillor Andy Burgin, said:
“We’re immensely proud of what we have achieved in transforming Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre in recent years and have delivered award-winning facilities. I am pleased that ukactive has formally recognised this, which is a validation of all the team's hard work over the last year.
“The facility is an incredible asset to the community to improve health and wellbeing across the district.
“We’re delighted that our hard work has been recognised in winning this award for the first time.”
A final word from Gavin Short, the super proud Facility Manager at the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre:
“This is the first time in the centre’s history that we’ve entered these awards, so to come away with the win is incredible.
“We’re just a small, community-focused facility, but we have an amazing team who love what they do and love supporting the people of Mansfield to stay active. I’m so proud of my team – every single one of them has played their part in this success.”
Oak Tree Leisure Centre were also shortlisted in the Club/Centre of the Year (Midlands) category, marking an incredible run of five appearances in the ukactive final for the facility. The centre won this award in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, Oak Tree Leisure Centre and the Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council